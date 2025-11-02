10 lakh 'diyas', laser show to illuminate Varanasi on Dev Deepavali on Nov 5

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) More than 10 lakh 'diyas' will illuminate the ghats and waterbodies of Varanasi on Dev Deepawali on November 5, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Sunday.

According to a press statement, 10 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) are being arranged by the tourism department, the government, and the Mahotsav Committee, and the distribution of lamps, oil, and wicks has already started from the Rajghat in Varanasi.

Twenty sectors have been designated for the grand celebration, each supervised by a nodal officer to ensure smooth arrangements, the minister said.

The event will begin with the sound of conch shells and 'damrus', symbolising Lord Shiva's presence and Kashi's divine energy, the statement said.

The highlights of the event include depictions of Shiva-Parvati's marriage, Vishnu's legends, Buddha's teachings, and the spiritual journey of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The evening will feature a 25-minute 3D projection and laser show on Kashi's spiritual glory and the sanctity of the Ganga, followed by eco-friendly 'green fireworks' at the Ganga Dwar of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the statement said.

Joint director in the tourism department, Dinesh Kumar, said the 3D show will be held thrice -- at 8:15 pm, 9 pm, and 9:35 pm -- for the visitors free of cost. PTI COR CDN ARI