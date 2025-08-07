10 lakh families adopted under Andhra's P4 scheme: Official

Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday said that 10 lakh 'bangaru kutumbams' have been adopted under the state's P4 poverty eradication programme, stressing that the adoption of poor families by 'margadarsis' is voluntary, not coercive.

The ‘P4 Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on March 30 in Amaravati.

Under the scheme, economically affluent individuals who voluntarily support financially weaker families are termed 'margadarsis' (mentors), while the beneficiaries are referred to as 'bangaru kutumbams' (golden families).

The programme envisions the top 10 per cent of society adopting and mentoring the bottom 20 per cent to help lift them out of poverty.

“The government’s intention is that 'bangaru kutumbams' should be adopted voluntarily by mentors, and no one should be forced into it,” Vijayanand said in an official press release.

The TDP-led NDA government has set a target of linking 15 lakh 'bangaru kutumbams' with 'margadarsis' by August 15. Of these, 10 lakh have already been adopted, the chief secretary noted.

He also directed officials to complete the needs assessment survey under the P4 programme within two days, adding that a special handbook has been prepared to address any questions about the scheme.

Vijayanand said district collectors have been instructed to fully understand all aspects of the P4 model—'Public-Private-People Partnership'—and take the necessary steps to implement the poverty eradication programme effectively. PTI STH SSK