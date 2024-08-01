10 leopards moved from Maharashtra to shelter in Jamnagar: Official

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Ten leopards captured over man-animal conflicts in the Junnar forest division of Maharashtra’s Pune district have been relocated to a shelter in Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.

Amol Satpute, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Junnar), said the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi has approved the relocation of four female and six male leopards from Manikdoh shelter home in Junnar taluka to ‘Vantara’, an animal shelter and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar in the neighbouring state.

The Vantara facility, spread over 3,000 acres, was founded by Anant Ambani, director on the boards of Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation and the centre, and has more than 2,000 rescued animals, brought from different parts of the country.

“Some leopards were captured between March and May from human-leopard conflict areas in Junnar taluka, including Pimpri Pendhar, Kalwadi, and Pimpalwandi. These areas experienced three human deaths and two serious injuries due to leopard attacks during this period," said Satpute.

Captured felines are usually kept at the Manikdoh facility, he said. Due to a space crunch there, the forest department was trying to relocate the big cats to other such centres in the state but it could not materialise, Satpute said.

“We had written to Vantara, the Jamnagar-located animal rehabilitation centre, and they agreed to the transfer,” he said.

The felines were transported in three air-conditioned ambulances, each capable of carrying five leopards. The transfer operation included two ambulances for the leopards and a third on standby for emergencies, he said.

The ambulances arrived at Manikdoh on the morning of July 31, accompanied by a zoo manager, a veterinary officer from Gujarat, and a 23-member management team, said Satpute.

“Throughout the day, the ten leopards were safely loaded into the cages brought from Gujarat with the assistance of Wildlife SOS Manikdoh and 15 officers and staff from the Junnar Forest Department. Prior to loading, the leopards underwent thorough medical examinations to ensure their safety,” he said.

The ten leopards are expected to reach Jamnagar by the night of August 1, he said.

The Pune district administration last month declared 233 villages in Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon and Shirur tehsils as “highly sensitive” and “potential leopard disaster-prone areas”, citing that 16 people had died and 40 injured in leopard attacks in the last five years in the region.

Due to the rise in big cat attacks, Satpute said he had sent a proposal to the district administration, warranting the need to declare these villages as potential leopard disaster-prone areas.

According to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, the Junnar forest division has 6 to 7 leopards for every 100 sq km.

“As these villages have been declared as the potential leopard disaster-prone areas by the district administration, there will be a change in the overall approach to handling the conflict, and there will be an addition of resources," he said. PTI SPK NR