10 Manipur BJP MLAs fly to Delhi to meet party's central leaders

Imphal, Dec 13 (PTI) Ten Manipur BJP MLAs, including ex-CM N Biren Singh and speaker Th Satyabrata Singh, on Saturday left for Delhi to attend a meeting with the party's central leadership.

The former CM said he was hopeful that "some positive decision" would be taken at the meeting.

"I am expecting positive things for a better Manipur. I hope a positive decision will be taken at the meeting. As far as the formation of the government is concerned, it will be known only after the meeting," he said.

MLA Kh Joykishan Singh said the meeting is expected to be related to the government formation.

MLA RK Imo Singh said, "We have been called for a meeting tomorrow. Let's see what will happen. We don't have much detail." Some other BJP MLAs are also in the national capital for "personal reasons", a party leader said.

BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly.

The state has been under the President's Rule since February, after Singh resigned amid criticisms over his government's handling of the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023. PTI CORR SOM