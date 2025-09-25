10 Maoists surrender before Jharkhand police in Chaibasa

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sept 25 (PTI) Ten Maoists, including four women, on Thursday surrendered before senior police officials in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district and returned to the mainstream, officials said.

The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before DGP Anurag Gupta, West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu and other senior officers of Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF in Chaibasa.

Among those who surrendered was Rando Boipai, alias Kranti Boipai, an area committee member of the eastern regional bureau of the outfit.

The Maoists were influenced by the state government’s attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy and decided to join the mainstream, an official said.

All the surrendered Maoists were wanted in several cases registered under the IPC, Explosive Substances Act and CLA Act, police said.

Calling the development a "big achievement", a senior police officer said, "The surrender of these cadres will weaken Maoist activities in Jharkhand, particularly in West Singhbhum district." Jharkhand Police has appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream or face consequences.

In 9,631 anti-Maoist operations in West Singhbhum since 2022, 10 Maoists have been killed and 175 arrested, an officer said.

Besides Boipai, the other surrendered Maoists are Gardi Koda (20), John alias Johan Purity (20), Nirso Sidu alias Asha alias Nirasha (20), Ghonar Devgam (18), Gomeya Koda alias Tarzan (20), Kaira Koda (20), Kairi Kayam alias Gulachi (22), Savitri Gope alias Mutri Gope (18) and Pradip Singh Munda. PTI BS MNB