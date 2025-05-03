10-member Nepalese delegation calls on Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, May 3 (PTI) A 10-member Nepalese delegation led by the chief minister of Sudurpashchim province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the latter's official residence on Saturday, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening friendly ties between India and Nepal and enhancing cooperation in the border areas.

Dhami and Shah held discussions on accelerating the development works in the border districts through mutual coordination, promoting cultural and religious ties, boosting tourism, and improving disaster management strategies, an official release said.

The Uttarakhand districts -- Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar -- share borders with Nepal.

Dhami said Uttarakhand and Nepal share deep social and cultural heritage with centuries-old historical relations.

He also assured the delegation of full support from the state government for collaborative efforts in trade, health, education and infrastructure building in the border regions. PTI ALM ARI