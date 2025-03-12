10 members of two banned outfits in Manipur held from three districts

Imphal: Ten members of two proscribed outfits in Manipur were arrested from three districts, police said on Wednesday.

Security forces apprehended seven cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from a temporary camp of the outfit at Tera Urak in Imphal West district on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

One firearm, ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said.

The police also arrested two cadres of the outlawed organisation from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East district, he said.

One member of the banned Prepak (Pro) was apprehended from Wangoo Chairel Leingangtabi area in Bishnupur district, another officer said.

He was involved in extortion from the people of Kakching and Bishnupur districts, he added.

Operations against outlawed organisations have been intensified in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.