Manipur: 10 militants arrested in valley districts

Imphal: Security forces arrested 10 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Four cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) and an associate were apprehended from Wangkhei Thangapat Mapan in Imphal East on Saturday, they said.

The arrested militants were “involved in extortion activities in the Imphal Valley and intimidation of locals”, a police officer said.

A member of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) was held from Lamphelpat in Imphal West, while five active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from different parts of Imphal East on Saturday, he said.

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition, including guns, rifles and grenades were recovered during search operations at Moltincham village in Kakching district on Saturday, police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur over the last two years.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post, leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.