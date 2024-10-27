10 minors rescued by Delhi police

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has rescued 10 minors, who were reported missing in the national capital, from different locations of the country in three days, officials on Sunday said.

A senior police officer said that in the first case, a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Bhalswa dairy who was reported missing, was traced from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

In another case, two minor girls who were residents of Jahangir Puri were found at a hospital in the same area.

The police said that a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Narela was recovered from Kharkhoda in Haryana.

A minor girl who went missing from Jaitpur in Delhi was traced from the Kalyanpuri area in Delhi.

According to the police, a 14-year-old minor boy who went missing from Bhalswa Dairy was traced near the Tikri Border and one minor girl, who went missing from the Welcome area, was found in Ghaziabad.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy who went missing from Sultanpuri was recovered from the Jahangir Puri area and two minor boys who went missing from Nihal Vihar were traced and brought back from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. PTI BM RT RT