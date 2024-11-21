10 month baby gets new heart, new life

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) A hospital in Bengaluru has successfully performed the heart transplant surgery on a 10-month infant giving it a new lease of life.

The rare surgery was successfully done in the month of August this year and the baby was discharged in October with remarkable progress, the hospital said on Thursday.

In a statement, the hospital said, the baby, suffering from end-stage heart failure due to Restrictive Cardiomyopathy (RCM), received the life-saving heart transplant at Narayana Health City, marking a significant milestone in Indian medical history.

"The baby's condition, which began at 10 months of age, rapidly deteriorated, leading to severe jaundice, weight loss, abdominal fluid accumulation (ascites) and feeding difficulties. Recognizing the critical nature of the situation, the family sought treatment at Narayana Health City," it said.

According to the hospital, Dr Shashiraj, a transplantation expert, along with a team of experts, conducted a thorough evaluation and decided that a heart transplant was the only viable option.

"Within 72 hours, a compatible donor heart became available, from a 2.5-year-old child who tragically lost her life to an irreversible neurological condition," it said.

The hospital authorities said that on August 18, the skilled surgical team at Narayana Health City performed the heart transplant and following, a two-month recovery period, the baby was discharged in stable condition, exhibiting remarkable progress with increased activity, healthy appetite and steady weight gain.

According to Dr Shashiraj, heart failure in children is particularly challenging. The rarity of donor hearts, especially for infants, combined with the complexities of congenital heart disease, makes it an incredibly delicate process.

"This infant's condition was critical, and we knew time was running out. This case demonstrates the power of expert teamwork and the life-saving potential of heart transplantation. Hope this case raises awareness about heart failure and the importance of organ donation," he said. PTI AMP ADB