10-month old baby among three dead as car plunges into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu: Three persons, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed and an equal number critically injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Chamalu Morh near Chassana and the victims are believed to belong to the same family, they said.

The private car was headed for Chassana from Reasi when its driver lost its control, they said, adding local volunteers found three of the occupants dead on the spot.

Three critically injured persons were rushed to hospital, the officials added.