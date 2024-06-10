10-month-old leopard cub found dead in UP's Katarniaghat

Bahraich (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a 10-month-old male leopard cub was found on Sunday morning in a village in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Bahraich district, an official said.

According to the forest department, looking at the body, it seems that the leopard must have died in a conflict between animals.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shiv Shankar told PTI on Sunday that around 8 am, information was received that the mutilated body of a leopard cub was lying in a field located in Banghusari village in the Motipur forest range.

Forest department officials and forest workers reached the spot and took possession of the body.

The DFO said the dead cub is a male of about 10 months in age, weighing about 14-15 kg. Looking at the body, it seems that the cub must have died in a conflict between animals sometime in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The exact reason for the death will be known only after the post-mortem examination is conducted, the DFO said, and added that a panel of doctors will be conducting the post-mortem examination of the cub's body.