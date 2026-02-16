10 months on, Pahalgam attack victim’s daughter to be inducted into Maharashtra govt service

Pune/Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Ten months on from the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed her father’s life and hours after she vented her frustration on not getting an assured government job, Asawari Jagdale now looks set to be inducted into the state service with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stepping in on Monday. After Asawari voiced her concern in the media, Urban Development Minister Shinde directed Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Navalkishore Ram to induct her into government service, according to a statement issued by his office.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, Shinde had assured the Jagdale family that Asawari would be inducted into the government service, it said.

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale, was one of 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year.

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin.

"It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard," Asawari told media persons.

She said Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni has written to Union Minister Amit Shah, apprising him about the state government's assurances.

"I have been in contact with the offices of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials have only been telling us that they have been following up on the issue," she said.

The family has been facing financial hardship since her father's death, and their savings have depleted, she said, urging officials to try to address the matter soon.

According to the statement, Shinde spoke to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, following which Asawari was contacted and an enquiry was made about her educational qualification.

Directions were given to induct her into the service as per her educational qualifications, the statement said.

"The government is sensitive to the issue and should induct Asawari into government service on compassionate grounds at the earliest," Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP's media in-charge Navnath Ban said he would take up the issue with the chief minister.

"The BJP's stand is to support the Jagdale family and other families affected by the terror attack. I assure that I will personally take up the matter with the chief minister and the state party leadership," he said, adding that Fadnavis is a sensitive leader who would look into the issue and try to ensure justice at the earliest.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule had also urged the Maharashtra government to immediately clear the job proposal of Asawari Jagdale.

"A resident of Pune, Santosh Jagdale, lost his life in the Pahalgam attack. Following this tragic incident, it was announced that his daughter, Asawari, would be offered a government job. The Chief Minister himself was supportive of this decision. However, it is deeply disappointing that she has still not been given employment," Sule stated on X.

Claiming that Asawari is highly qualified, Sule claimed that a proposal recommending a suitable position in accordance with Asawari's qualifications was submitted to the government, but it has not yet been approved.

Sule urged the state government to act with urgency and sensitivity.

"The government can certainly show at least this much sensitivity towards families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack," she added.