10 Moradabad policemen suspended for burying beef, hiding car to shield smugglers

Moradabad (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Ten policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), have been suspended in Moradabad for allegedly attempting to cover up a case of beef smuggling by burying meat and hiding a car instead of reporting the incident to senior officers, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil ordered the suspensions after a departmental inquiry confirmed that the police personnel attempted to suppress evidence.

According to officials, the episode unfolded late on Monday night when a UP-112 police team intercepted a suspicious Honda City car in the Umri Sabjipur forest area under Pakbada police station limits. On inspection, large quantities of beef were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Instead of escalating the matter, the policemen allegedly dug a pit to bury the seized meat and moved the car to another location.

"Some personnel even tried to negotiate a settlement with the smugglers," a police source claimed.

SSP Antil, upon learning of the incident, ordered a swift probe. A Special Operations Group (SOG) team, with veterinary experts, exhumed the buried meat and confirmed it was beef. Following confirmation, the SSP immediately suspended all involved officers and personnel.

The car, registered in the name of Mohammad Shami of Mohalla Sadat in Kundarki, has been seized and a search is underway for those involved in smuggling. The police believe the beef was being transported from Gajraula to Kundarki.

Meanwhile, SP City Kunwar Ranvijay Singh Wednesday said efforts are being made to arrest the accused smugglers at the earliest.

The officials who have been suspended are Pakbada SHO Manoj Kumar, Chowki in-charge (Growth Centre) Anil Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Mahavir Singh and Taslim (UP-112), Head Constables Bansat Kumar and Dhirendra Kasana, Constables Mohit, Manish, and Rahul (UP-112), and Constable Driver Sonu Saini (UP-112).