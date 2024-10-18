10 more die after 'consuming illicit liquor' in Bihar, toll rises to 35

Patna, Oct 18 (PTI) Ten more people died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the hooch tragedy to 35, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saran range, Nilesh Kumar said on Friday that while Siwan accounted for 28 fatalities, seven deaths have been reported from Saran.

"As many as 28 people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have so far died after consuming suspected illicit liquor. Seven people in Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh police station in Saran district also died after consuming suspected spurious liquor", the DIG told PTI on Friday.

The suspected hooch tragedy has triggered a political blame game with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of the ban on sale and consumption of liquor, imposed by the Nitish Kumar government more than eight years ago. Locals in both districts claimed that people lost their lives after "consuming illicit liquor".

On the condition of anonymity local police officials claimed that more than 25 people from both districts are still battling for their lives at different hospitals in Siwan, Saran and Patna districts.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and the exact cause of the incident can only be known after receiving the autopsy reports, the DIG said. Officials have so far not disclosed the identity of the deceased and those under treatment.

Director General of Police Alok Raj on Thursday told PTI Video, "Two special investigating teams have also been set up in the aftermath of the incident. The one set up at the local level will be looking into the criminality involved in the latest episode. Another SIT has been set up by the Department of Prohibition in Patna which will carry out a comprehensive study of all such incidents that have taken place in the recent past, based upon which a plan of action will be drawn out".

Around 15 people have been arrested so far by the police in connection with incidents in both districts. The administrations of both districts have suspended three chowkidars of Maghar, Auriya and Ibrahimpur areas following the incident. Another senior police officer said show cause notices have been issued to at least five police personnel.

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inquired about the progress of the investigation into the suspected hooch deaths in Siwan and Saran. The CM directed the DGP to personally monitor the situation and ensure that "strict action is taken against those involved in the crime".

The CM also directed Department of Prohibition and Excise Secretary Vinod Singh Gunjiyal and the Bihar Police ADG (Prohibition) to personally visit the areas where the incident took place and thoroughly investigate the matter.

Commenting on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday in a post on X wrote, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should be blamed for the latest hooch deaths in the state. It's a mass murder.…. Liquor ban is an example of Nitish Kumar-led government's institutional corruption. If liquor ban has been implemented then it is the government's responsibility to implement it efficiently.

"But it’s not happening…. liquor ban is super flop in Bihar today. Due to the unholy nexus between ruling politicians-police and liquor mafia, a black market of illegal liquor, worth more than Rs 30,000 crore has flourished in Bihar... According to state government records, number of people who died due to consumption of spurious liquor is more than 300. Who is their killer ?" Reacting to the incident, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal told reporters on Friday that all those behind the incident will be nabbed very soon.

"The incident is very tragic…all those who are behind the incident will be nabbed very soon. The NDA government in the state is committed to enforce the liquor ban effectively in the state. Till the time liquor was sold in Bihar, a lot of crimes were reported taking place, especially against women.

"Those who are seeking removal of liquor ban in the state, have nexus with the liquor mafia ... We (our government) can't think of generating revenue and earning money after lifting the liquor ban as it is being demanded by a section of leaders... ", Jaiswal said. PTI PKD RG