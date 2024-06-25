10 more fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, CM tells Centre

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday flagged the arrest of ten more Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought the Centre's intervention to secure the release of 47 fishermen, now in custody in Sri Lanka.

He also sought measures to get as many as 166 fishing boats in the island nation's custody released.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin, expressing anguish, said the Sri Lankan Navy on June 25, 2024 apprehended ten fishermen, who set sail from Nagapattinam fishing harbour and their mechanised fishing boat.

This year alone, 203 fishermen and 27 boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The frequent arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities have created an insecure atmosphere among the fishermen community. "Therefore, I earnestly request your immediate intervention to convene the Joint Working Group to prevent further arrests and secure the release of all 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities." PTI VGN VGN SS