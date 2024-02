10 more held in connection with Haldwani violence in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Feb 19 (PTI) Ten people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa, police said.

Advertisment

With these arrests, the total number of people held so far in the February 8 incident reached 58, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena told reporters.

Those held on Monday include Arbaz who had allegedly supplied materials for making petrol bombs that the rioters had hurled at police personnel and municipal corporation workers.

Nine litres of petrol has been seized from him, the SSP said.

Advertisment

The police officer said 12 out of 16 accused named in the three FIRs lodged after the clashes have been arrested and a search was on to nab the rest.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Curfew in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani has been further relaxed with the Nainital district administration saying on Sunday that the restrictions will now be in place between 10 pm to 5 am only. PTI ALM ALM NSD NSD