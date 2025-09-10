10 Muzaffarnagar residents stranded in Nepal; families express concern

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A group of 10 pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar who has been visiting the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal are currently stranded in that country following the turmoil there.

The pilgrims, which include local BJP leader Sunil Kumar Tayal, have been confined to their hotel for the last three days and have sought assistance from Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal.

The families in Muzaffarnagar have expressed deep concern for their safety.

In response, Aggarwal confirmed to PTI that he is actively working to ensure their safe evacuation from Nepal.

He said he has advised the group to remain inside their hotel until a rescue plan can be finalised.