10 names for 2 Rajya Sabha seats sent to central committee: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said on Monday that 10 members have applied for nominations in two Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant in the state.

All the names are being forwarded to the central parliamentary committee for a final decision, he said.

Speaking to reporters after a state election committee meeting of the party here, Kalita said, "For the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state that have fallen vacant, we have received 10 applications from our senior and esteemed members." Among those seeking party tickets are former Union minister Rameswar Teli, ex-MPs Rajdeep Roy and Topon Gogoi, incumbent MLA Manab Deka and former MLA Mission Ranjan Das.

"The state election committee meeting, attended by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, among others, discussed the matter in detail. We have decided to forward all the names to the central parliamentary committee for a final decision," Kalita said.

The two seats have fallen vacant following the election of Sonowal and Kamakhya Tassa to the Lok Sabha.

Assam has seven seats in the Upper House, of which six are currently held by the BJP-led ruling alliance, with the saffron party having four seats and one each by its allies AGP and UPPL. One seat is held by an Independent MP.

The Rajya Sabha elections for a total of 12 seats in nine states, including the two in Assam, is scheduled on September 2.