10 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband carried total Rs 5.25 crore bounty

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Sep 12 (PTI) The 10 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district a day ago, carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 5.25 crore, police officials said on Friday.

In one of the major strikes on Naxalites, security forces gunned down Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the banned outfit carrying a reward of Rs 1.80 crore, and nine other cadres during a fierce encounter on the hills of Rajadera-Matal under Mainpur police station limits of the state on Thursday. The deceased included four women.

One of the killed cadres was identified on Thursday as Modem Balkrishna, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore. The identity of the remaining others was established on Friday, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

The operation involving personnel of E-30 (a unit of district police), Special Task Force (STF), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF)- both units of state police and 207th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of the CRPF) was launched on Wednesday (September 10) based on intelligence inputs about the presence of ultras belonging to Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division under Odisha state committee of Maoists, he said.

The exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Naxalites on Thursday and the intermittent firing lasted till 8 am on Friday. After the gunfight stopped, security forces recovered the bodies of 10 Naxalites, including four women, along with weapons, he said.

An AK-47 rifle and one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) were among the 10 firearms seized from the encounter site. Besides, a huge cache of Naxal-related materials was also recovered from there, he said.

All of them collectively carried a reward of Rs 5.25 crore on their heads in six states - Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

"Balakrishna carried a collective reward of Rs 1.80 crore in six states, including Chhattisgarh (Rs 40 lakh)," he said.

Similarly, two other cadres identified as Pramod alias Pandranna and Vimal alias Manganna -- members of Odisha state committee of Maoists -- carried a cumulative reward of Rs 1.20 crore each across five states, he said.

The remaining cadres were identified as Sameer- a member of company no 6, Rajita - a platoon party committee member (PPCM), Vanila - a platoon member, Seema alias Bhime and Vikram- area committee members, Umesh- deputy commander and Bimla- a platoon member, he said.

Balakrishna, who hailed from Warangal in Telangana, is also known by his aliases Balanna, Ramachander, and Bhaskar. He was the secretary of the Odisha State Committee (OSC) and had joined the movement in the early 1980s.

Since January 2024, security forces have achieved unprecedented success in anti-Naxal operations and eliminated more than 460 cadres, including their general secretary and three central committee members, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vivekanand Sinha said.

Balakrishna was trying to expand Maoist base in Gariaband region bordering Odisha. Security forces have inflicted a major blow to Maoists with his killing, he said.

So far this year, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

Of them, 214 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others gunned down in Gariaband district which falls in Raipur division. Two other Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On Friday, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel state's Bijapur district. PTI COR TKP NP