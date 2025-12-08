10 Naxalites surrender in MP; CM says Dindori, Mandla free of Naxal menace

Balaghat (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) Ten hardcore Naxalites carrying a collective bounty of Rs 2.36 crore have surrendered in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to declare Dindori and Mandla completely free from the Naxal influence.

The Naxalites, including four women, laid down their modern weapons, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, in front of Yadav on Sunday. They were part of the 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials said.

"Dindori and Mandla are now completely free from Naxal influence. A complete Naxal eradication campaign will begin in Balaghat from January. Those who return to the mainstream will get a rehabilitation package for 15 years, while strict action will continue against those who do not," Yadav said.

At the 'Punarvas Se Purnajeevan' (rehabilitation) event held at the Balaghat police lines, Yadav urged Naxalites to join the mainstream under the government's surrender policy and said the administration would ensure their rehabilitation.

"The government's rehabilitation policy is not just an announcement but a guarantee. Anyone who gives up violence and surrenders will get full opportunities for a dignified life, security and rehabilitation.

"The government's aim is to provide a safe future to every person who wants to walk the path of development and peace," he said.

Yadav said the government was committed to freeing Madhya Pradesh of Naxalism as per the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The time has come to give the last salute to 'Lal Salaam'. The campaign was to be completed by March 2026, but due to the indomitable courage of our security agencies and police, a roadmap has now been prepared to finish it by January 2026," he said, adding that no one would be permitted to pick up arms.

The 10 cadres who surrendered were members of the 'Bhoramdeo area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials said.

"They belonged to the new division KB of the Maharashtra-MP-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone comprising Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla and the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh. It was led by ultra Sunder alias Kabir.

"MP shares borders with Gondia district of Maharashtra as well as Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Kawardha of Chhattisgarh," an official said.

"They had formed the GRB division comprising Gondia, Rajnandgaon and Balaghat. Chief Minister Yadav gave the surrendered Naxalites copies of the Constitution," the official added.

The surrendered cadres were identified as Sunder alias Kabir alias Soma (AK-47, bounty Rs 62 lakh), Rakesh Odo alias Bima, Samar alias Samru alias Raju (.303 rifle, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Salita alias Savita (SLR, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Vikram alias Hidma (bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Lalsing Madavi alias Seengoo (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh).

The others were Shilpa (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Zarina alias Jogi (bounty Rs 14 lakh), Jaysheela (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Naveen alias Hidma (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh).

On the occasion, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said new camps have been established by security personnel, while the anti-Naxal Hawk Force and police are being strengthened.

He said officers and personnel are being continuously encouraged. These actions have produced positive results.

"Surrenders are rising in Madhya Pradesh as well as other states. Efforts in employment and skill development had helped connect youth and citizens from Naxal-affected areas to the mainstream," the DGP added.