10 Naxals including senior cadre Chaitu surrender in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Ten Naxalites, including dreaded senior cadre Chaitu, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Friday, police said.

The cadres, including three women, collectively carried a reward of Rs 65 lakh on their heads, an official said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, under the `Poona Margem' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam.

The `Poona Margem' initiative of Bastar Police has turned out to be transformative, the IGP said.

The surrender, particularly by Chaitu alias Shyam Dada (63), a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the Maoists, is a clear indication that the influence of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is rapidly declining, the police official claimed.

Chaitu, whose original name is Giraddi Pavanand Reddy, hails from Warangal district of neighbouring Telangana. He joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 1985, Pattilingam said.

He shifted from Gondia area of Maharashtra to Dandakaranya in 1991-92. Initially working as a `dalam' (squad) member, he became a commander and subsequently a divisional committee member (DCM). In 2007, he served as a member of the DKSZC, and was currently the in-charge of the Darbha division of the Maoists, the IGP said, adding that he carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Chaitu had been instrumental in several deadly Maoist attacks in Bastar region, the IGP said.

The other surrendered cadres included Saroj alias Malku Sodhi, a divisional committee member who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, Bhupesh alias Sanak Ram Furami, Prakash, Kamlesh alias Jhitru Yadav, Janni alias Raymati Salam, Santosh and Ramsheela alias Bukli Salam, all area committee members who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

Naveen alias Bhaju Salam and Jayati alias Manai Kashyap, both party members, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

"The remaining Maoist cadres, including Politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Ramdar, DKSZC member Paparao, Deva (Barse Deva), and others still have the option of renouncing violence and joining the mainstream," the IGP added.

More than 2,200 Naxalites including top cadres have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, as per the police. PTI TKP KRK