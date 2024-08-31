10 new Ayush institutes to open in next five years: MoS Health

New Delhi, Aug 31( PTI) Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that 10 new AYUSH institutes will be opened in the next five years to expand the traditional medical system.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Health made the remarks at a programme on Friday during his visit to the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here.

Jadhav inspected the entire campus and reviewed the facilities and the treatments being provided to the patients, the Ayush ministry statement said.

During his address, he emphasized that his government is committed to fulfilling the prime minister's ambitious effort to bring Ayurveda to every household, it stated.

The minister also mentioned that Ayurveda and our traditional medical system suffered significant damage during the colonial period and foreign invasions. However, there has been a global shift in perception towards Yoga and Ayurveda, and the acceptance is rapidly increasing.

The minister announced that the President of India had expressed a desire to visit the institute, and as a minister, he came to review the preparations, the statement read.

On this occasion, the Director of the Institute, Professor Tanuja Nesari, expressed her gratitude to the Minister and said, "The minister has played a significant role in promoting Ayurveda, and his guidance and support will continue to help in taking Ayurveda to the masses and establishing it on the global stage." PTI PLB HIG HIG