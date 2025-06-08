10 of 12 fresh Covid cases in Haryana from Gurugram

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Haryana reported 12 new Covid cases on Sunday, of which 10 were from Gurugram district, officials said.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 100 while it has reported a total of 181 cases this year.

On Sunday, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 and two cases, respectively.

Of the active cases, only one patient was admitted in a health facility in the state, the department said.

Recently, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged health officials and the public to remain vigilant and proactive. PTI SUN KVK KVK