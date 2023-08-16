10 passengers have narrow escape as bus catches fire in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Ten people on board a Gurugaman city bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire near Sainik Colony here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The team of fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire within half an hour. All 10 passengers got down from the bus before the vehicle was gutted in flames, Sub Inspector Kulbeer Singh said.

According to the police, the CNG bus, operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, was on its way to Faridabad bus stand when the incident happened.

When the bus reached near gate number 1 of Sainik colony, it suddenly caught fire. A taxi driver, Rashid, who was behind the bus raised an alarm, the bus driver stopped the vehicle and the passengers immediately got down, Singh said. PTI COR NB NB