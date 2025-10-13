10 passengers hurt as bus overturns in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) At least ten passengers were injured when a private bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday, officials said.

According to reports reaching here, around 30 passengers en route to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred at Jobi village near Luharghat on the border of Solan and Bilaspur districts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.

Locals took the injured to AIIMS Bilapsur and informed police. Some of the passengers have been seriously injured and further details are awaited.