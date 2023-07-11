10 people arrested, 885 gm of heroin seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jul 11 (PTI) Ten people were arrested in connection with the seizure of 885 gm of heroin by Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department and police from three different places in the state.

Advertisment

The Excise and Narcotics department said in a statement that 826 gm of heroin was seized from Keifang in Saitual district about 75 km from Aizawl on Tuesday.

Four people, all residents of Mizoram, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, the statement said.

Besides, three Assam residents, who tried to take the seized heroin from the four, have also been arrested, it said.

In another operation, the department officials also seized 22 gm of heroin from the possession of a local resident at Aizawl's Bawngkawn area on Monday.

A team of Serchhip district special branch (DSB) of police also seized 37.42 gm of heroin concealed in 3 soap cases from the possession of two peddlers in Serchhip on Monday, police said in a statement. PTI COR RG