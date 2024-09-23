10 people held for trying to sell newborn in Hyderabad, infant rescued

Hyderabad, Sept 23 (PTI) A gang of 10 people has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a newborn here, police said on Monday.

The 15 day-old baby boy was rescued, they said.

The prime accused, who hatched a plot to sell newborn babies to childless couples approached a couple and motivated them to sell their baby to overcome their financial crisis, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The parents of the baby boy were offered Rs 2.50 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said.

Later, the accused approached brokers and mediators to try to find customers and circulated the baby's photo through an instant messaging app "to sell the baby".

Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force Police, South Zone, along with Chandrayangutta police apprehended the gang who were trying to sell the baby and rescued the infant, who has been handed over to child welfare centre for safe custody, they added.

A case under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act was registered.

