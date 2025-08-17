10 people including 6 policemen injured in attack by villagers in J'khand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Aug 17 (PTI) At least 10 people, including six policemen, were injured after villagers allegedly attacked them in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Sunday, an officer said.

The incident occurred at Gurdi village under the Sadar police station area, where police went to rescue some people held hostage by villagers in a family dispute, he said.

"One Taksheer Khan allegedly assaulted his wife Rakiba Khatun on Saturday night following a dispute. On Sunday, Rakiba's father and other relatives arrived at Gurdi village to resolve the issue between the husband and wife. But Khan's family and a group of villagers attacked them," Garhwa police station in-charge Brij Kumar said.

As the information reached the police, a six-member police team was sent to the village, but villagers attacked them injuring all six, he said.

Kumar said additional forces were sent to the village to bring the situation under control.

"The situation is under control in the village. Six people, including two policemen who were seriously injured, were admitted to Sadar hospital," he said.

Kumar said police have started an investigation and action will be taken against those who were involved in the incident. PTI COR SAN RG