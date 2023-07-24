10 people injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Palamu

Medininagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Ten people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the house of one Ajam Rizwi in Arurua village in Hariharganj police station area when the gas-stove was turned on, they said.

From the gas-stove, the fire spread to the cylinder, following which the family raised an alarm.

"Neighbours gathered at the spot and started pouring water on it to douse the blaze, but the cylinder exploded suddenly," said Sudama Kumar Das, the in-charge of Hariharganj police station.

Among those injured were three women and three children, he said.

The injured persons were taken to a local hospital, but as the conditions of five people were critical, they were sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, police said.