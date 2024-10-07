10 persons booked for rioting, extortion in Thane

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 10 members of a gang on charges of rioting and extortion after they allegedly demanded money from a social worker and another person in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Eight of the accused have been arrested in another case of dacoity attempt while the two other juvenile accused are out on bail, he said.

On September 30, the accused confronted a social worker and another person at a crematorium site in Bhiwandi town, where work funded by a local MLA was underway.

The accused allegedly demanded money from the duo and also assaulted and threatened them, Bhiwandi town police station's senior inspector Mahadev Kumbhar said.

The victims initially hesitated in approaching police due to fear of retaliation from the gang.

The accused were later arrested in another criminal case and when the victims got to know of it, they found courage to file a police complaint, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the 10 accused on Saturday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, extortion and other charges and provisions of the Arms Act, the police said. PTI COR GK