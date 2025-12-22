10 persons from UP rescued from bonded labour racket at food unit in Ambernath; 2 arrested

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Ten persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been rescued from a bonded labour racket in Ambernath West in Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The labourers, who were promised good salaries, were found toiling in "inhuman conditions" in a food manufacturing unit, they added.

"The exploitation came to light after one worker, identified as Kamlesh Funnan Banwasi, managed to escape the facility and contact the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on December 17, after which DLSA secretary Ravindra Pajankar alerted collector Shrikrishna Panchal," a release said.

A team comprising personnel from the revenue, police and labour departments were formed, leading to the rescue of Sintu Vinod Banwasi (18), Chandu Hari Banwasi (40), Sanjay Doctor Banwasi (22), Kallu Banwasi, Suraj Banwasi, Sanjay Khillari Banwasi (19), Suresh Banwasi, Sukud Vijay, Sukhi Panna, and Vijay Kumar Shriram (34) hailing from Bhadohi and Jaunpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

"They were hired by contractors Nikki alias Krishna Kumar Agrahari and Nitin Tiwari with promises of monthly salaries between Rs 18,000-20000. However, they were kept in a small room locked from the outside every night. Their phones were confiscated to prevent contact with families. They were also beaten up routinely," the release said.

The two contractors were arrested by Ambernath police under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, it said adding the rescued workers have safely reached their native villages in Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR BNM