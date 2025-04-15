10 persons including foreign national held with drugs

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Ten persons including a foreign national have been arrested and drugs, cash and vehicles worth over Rs 6.77 crore have been seized from them in three different cases, Bengaluru police said on Tuesday.

Nine of the ten persons arrested are from Kerala, they added.

In the first incident, a man from Kerala has been arrested and 3.5 kg of hydroponic Ganja, mobile phone and cash worth Rs 26 lakh cash have been seized from him.

In another incident, a foreign national was arrested with one kg of MDMA crystal, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler, worth Rs 2 crore.

In the third incident, eight people from Kerala have been arrested. They were in possession of 110 grams of MDMA (ecstacy pills) worth Rs 27 lakh, police said. PTI GMS ADB