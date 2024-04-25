10 persons killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Ten people, including a girl child, have died in two separate road accidents in Telangana.

Six persons died in Suryapet district on Thursday when the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck, police said.

The accident took place near Kodada town in this district, located about 180 km from Hyderabad.

The car collided with the truck parked on the roadside for repairs, along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, Kodada DSP Sridhar Reddy told PTI.

A total of 10 people were in the car when the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday. Four passengers had minor injuries and were shifted to a government hospital.

Expressing shock over the tragic road accident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

A press release from the CMO said Reddy directed the officials concerned to provide good medical treatment to the injured in the accident.

In another tragic incident, four intermediate students died on Wednesday night after the two-wheeler on which they were riding rammed into a speeding private travel bus coming in the opposite direction at Yellanda village in Warangal District.

All four of the students were on a single bike.

According to Wardhannapet police, the students had gone to a nearby town to attend a wedding and were returning when the accident happened.

Three of them died on the spot and the other succumbed while being taken to hospital, the police said. PTI GDK ANE