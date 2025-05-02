10 PHCs in Karnataka solarised under CSR initiative

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Ten Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karnataka are solarised under the flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Swasthya Kiran’, of Signify (formerly Philips).

Under the initiative, each PHC has been equipped with a 5 kWp solar panel, a 19.2 kWh battery, and a 6 kVA solar PCU.

Signify collaborated with a SELCO Foundation, an NGO that is trying to improve access to sustainable energy in rural India.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Friday in Tumakuru, which has the maximum number of PHCs solarised, in the presence of Mohandas, TB Officer, District Health Office, Tumakuru, and Sidheshwara, Taluk Health Officer, Sira Block.

In a press release issued on Friday, Signify said the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted access to lighting and reliable electricity in rural healthcare facilities, significantly enhancing the quality of healthcare services in underserved communities.

The initiative is expected to save approximately 7,000 electricity units per PHC annually, resulting in a total savings of around 70,000 units across all 10 centres, with an estimated financial saving of Rs 4.5 lakh per year, added the press release.

Swasthya Kiran project covers PHCs across four districts -- four in Tumakuru, three in Bangalore Urban, one in Kolar, and two in Mysuru. PTI JR ROH