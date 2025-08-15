10 pilgrims from Bihar killed, 35 injured in Bengal accident, Nitish announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Burdwan/Patna, Aug 15 (PTI) Ten pilgrims from Bihar died and 35 others were injured as their bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in West Bengal's Burdwan town on Friday, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the accident and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The pilgrims, who belonged to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, were returning home after visiting Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district when the accident happened on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district, the officials said.

Among the deceased were eight men and two women, they added.

The injured persons, including six children, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

"There were 45 people on the luxury bus. Efforts are being made to contact their families," an official said.

"The pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8. They first visited Deoghar and then went to Gangasagar," he said.

A statement issued by the Bihar government said, "The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the road accident that took place on the roadside in Burdwan. He is deeply saddened by the deaths of Bihar natives in the incident, and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the immediate family members of the deceased." Besides, the CM also announced Rs 50,000 as compensation for each injured passenger.

The CM has also directed the officials to remain in touch with their counterparts in West Bengal and ensure proper treatment for the injured persons.

He also asked officials to ensure that bodies of deceased hailing from the state reach their native place in East Champaran, it said. PTI COR DC PKD SOM ACD