10 rescued after heavy rain inundates Delhi village

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) More than 10 people were rescued from Jharoda Kalan village in the Najafgarh area here after parts of the locality were inundated following heavy rain on Tuesday, officials said.
"Information was received that some residents were stranded in knee-deep water in Jharoda Kalan. Multiple teams, including that of Delhi Police, were rushed to the spot and those stranded were safely evacuated," a senior police officer said.
Those rescued have been shifted to a nearby government school for shelter, the officer said.
Teams are surveying the area to ensure that no one remains stranded due to waterlogging, the officials said. PTI BM DIV DIV