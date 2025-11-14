10 Rohingyas, 6 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Sixteen infiltrators, including 10 Rohingyas, were pushed back from Assam early on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He affirmed his government’s commitment to securing the borders.

“Another smooth operation! Six Bangladesh nationals and ten Rohingyas safely sent back through Gate 39 at 00:30 hrs, as clean and precise as a Mission Impossible scene,” Sarma said in a post on X, with a reference to the Hollywood movie.

“Assam’s borders stay secure, our team stays vigilant, and no multiverse anomaly detected,” he added.

Sarma, however, did not mention from which district the infiltrators were pushed back.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing them back from the Assam border with the neighbouring country. PTI SSG SSG BDC