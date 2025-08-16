10 SC, ST, OBC students from Kolkata felicitated for scoring over 90 pc in board exams

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The West Bengal Backward Classes Welfare Department on Saturday said it has felicitated 10 students from Kolkata district belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes who scored over 90 per cent in various board examinations this year.

Each of the felicitated students, drawn from WBBSE, ICSE, CBSE and madrasah boards, received a cash award of Rs 5,000.

The programme was organised on the eve of Independence Day, they said.

During the programme, students and their parents were briefed about various government schemes and initiatives run by the department.

Officials also highlighted the state's Yogyashree scheme, which provides free coaching for competitive entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and WBJEE and other competitive exams. PTI BSM MNB