10 school students from Himachal Pradesh to visit ISRO's centre in Gujarat

Bilaspur (HP), Jul 12(PTI) A group of 10 school students of Bilaspur district will get an opportunity to learn about space science and visit the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

The aim of such programmes is to develop the interest of children studying in rural areas of Bilaspur district towards science and to attract them towards space science, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bilaspur Nidhi Patel said.

Minister of Urban Rural Planning and Technical Education, Rajesh Dharmani, will flag off the vehicle carrying the group of students from various schools in Bilaspur district to Ahmedabad on July 15, she said.

The ADC said that last year, a space lab was inaugurated in a government school in Ghumarwin, where models of various ISRO-run programmes were installed.

Taking this initiative forward, meritorious science students from 10 government schools of the district are being given a chance to visit SAC and Gujarat Science City, she added.

This will help these students to see and understand the working of models they have seen and read about in the Space Lab, the ADC said.

SAC is known for the development, manufacture and qualification of communication, navigation, earth observation and planetary payloads and related data processing and ground systems in the areas of communication, broadcasting, remote sensing and disaster monitoring and mitigation, Patel said.

In addition to SAC, the school children will also visit the country's largest space museum at Gujarat Science City, the state-of-the-art IMAX 3D theatre, energy park, life science park, musical fountains and an amphitheatre, she added.