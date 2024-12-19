10 'seed villages' to be set up in Jharkhand: Minister

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said her department would establish 10 ‘seed villages’ in a bid to address its shortage and improve quality.

The ‘seed villages’ would come up in West Singhbhum, Chatra and Latehar.

“There has been a shortage of good seeds in the state. Along with this, seeds are not available in the state as per demand. Keeping this in mind, the department has decided to develop 10 villages as ‘seed villages’,” she told reporters here.

Tirkey said the government would purchase the seeds from farmers.

“The seeds will then be distributed at a fixed subsidised rate,” she said.

The minister also reviewed the progress of projects during a meeting with officials of agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperative departments.

She also said her department is strengthening the Farmer Producer Organisations, and an amount of Rs 15 lakh was provided to the FPO in Lohardaga district. PTI SAN RBT