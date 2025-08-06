10 shops in Chandni Chowk shut following SC order

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Around 10 shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area have been shut following a Supreme Court directive, the president of Delhi Chandni Chowk Association, Sanjeev Bhargaw, said on Wednesday.

According to the top court's July 18 order, no commercial activity is to be permitted in certain residential properties in Chandni Chowk.

Bhargaw said the court also directed authorities to seal such properties if required and to ensure that demolition orders passed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where no stay has been granted, are strictly complied with.

"As of now, only 3 to 4 shops have been sealed, other 8 shopkeepers closed their shops by themselves," he said.

A police team has also been asked to patrol the area to prevent any illegal or unauthorised construction, the order stated. PTI SHB ARI