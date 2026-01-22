Doda Army Accident

Bhaderwah (PTI): An Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The accident took place at the 9000-feet-high Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of a bulletproof Army vehicle heading towards a high-altitude post lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by Army and police was immediately launched and four of the soldiers were found dead on the spot and 11 others were rescued in an injured condition, the officials said. The Army vehicle was badly mangled after plunging down.

Later, six more injured soldiers succumbed to injuries.

One of the injured is under observation in Bhaderwah sub-district hospital while 10 soldiers were airlifted to Udhampur command hospital for specialised treatment while one is under observation in Bhaderwah Sub-district hospital.

“We have lost 10 soldiers with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving army vehicle,” Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal told PTI.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the accident.

The chief minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Abdullah also lauded the swift rescue and evacuation efforts.

LG Sinha, in a post on X, said he was “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers.”

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 22, 2026

He expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving families.

“In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital,” the LG said, adding he had directed the senior officials to ensure best possible treatment.

“Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.