10 students hospitalised in Karnataka due to suspected food poisoning

Mandya (Karnataka), Jul 25 (PTI) In a suspected case of food poisoning, 10 students of a residential school were hospitalised after they complained of stomach pain and other symptoms, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in K M Doddi, Maddur taluk of this district.

At least 10 students were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and stomach pain after consuming food served at the residential school on Friday morning, they said.

All the students are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and are said to be fine.

"So far, we have not received any complaint in this regard. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, we will decide on taking further course of action," a senior officer said.

On Monday night, three members of a family died and two others were admitted to a hospital for treatment following suspected food poisoning in Raichur district. PTI AMP ROH