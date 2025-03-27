10 suspected drug users in Kerala's Malappuram found HIV positive

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) Ten people, who were allegedly drug users, in the Valanchery area of this north Kerala district were found to be HIV positive following a screening carried out by the state's AIDS Control Society.

Malappuram DMO R Renuka said that the AIDS Control Society, during a routine screening for HIV among high risk groups, like sex workers and drug users, found one of the persons tested to be positive for the disease.

On tracing his close contacts in the Valanchery area, nine others, including three migrant workers, who were all part of the same group of drug users as the first person, were found HIV positive, the DMO said.

The DMO said it is suspected that they all used the same HIV-infected syringe, leading to them getting the disease.

She said that the authorities were trying to find out if there were others in that group and whether they were infected.

"Our goal is to ensure that all of them receive the requisite treatment on time," the DMO said. PTI HMP HMP KH