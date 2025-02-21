10 suspects identified by police in Assam MP attack case: CM

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said altogether 10 people have been identified so far for attacking Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his PSOs in Nagaon district.

"The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sharing the names and the places of the accused, he said that the police will take action as per the law.

Hussain, the MP from Dhubri constituency, his son Tanzil and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by masked miscreants amidst 'Rakibul Hussain go back' slogans in Rupahihat area of Nagaon district on Thursday.

Though the MP was hit by a cricket bat, he escaped unhurt. His son also did not suffer any injury. However, his two PSOs sustained minor injuries.

After the attack, Sarma told the Assam Assembly on Thursday that the security of the parliamentarian will be beefed up while he is in the district, particularly in Samaguri and Rupahihat areas.

The united opposition on Friday slammed the state government and said it was "murder of democracy" and it will not allow "jungle raj and goonda raj" to prevail in Assam.

The Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), the opposition bloc of over 15 anti-BJP parties, strongly condemned the incident and termed the incident as a warning of a "dangerous future" in the state, mainly for the assembly polls in 2026. PTI TR TR RG