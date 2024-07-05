10 tourists from Bengal injured in road accident in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha) Jul 5 (PTI) At least ten tourists from West Bengal, including two women and two children, were injured when a minibus they were travelling in overturned on a hilly road in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday.

The accident happened in Sorada situated around 80 km from Bhubaneswar, a police officer said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while it was returning from the Khunteshwari temple located on a hilltop and overturned on the road. The tourists had gone there to visit the temple, the police officer said.

Out of the 10 tourists from West Bengal, eight were seriously injured. They were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, a police officer said.

A total of 15 people, including the driver, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The tourists from the Nadia district in West Bengal were travelling from Berhampur to Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. On their way to Daringbadi, they had decided to travel to the Khunteshwari temple in Sorada.

"The mishap might have occurred due to the driver losing control over the vehicle,” the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Aska, Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, said.

Police and fire department personnel from Sorada rescued all the injured persons with the help of local volunteers.

The injured were initially admitted to the community health centre (CHC) Sorada.

Later the seriously injured people were referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The vehicle was seized and an investigation was initiated, another police officer said. PTI COR BBM SBN BBM SBN