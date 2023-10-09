10 trains cancelled for repair of tracks in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced the cancellation of 10 trains and the short termination of four others on Monday for repair of tracks near Balasore in Odisha.

In a statement, the ECoR said the recent incessant rainfall resulted in a bank slip between Balasore and Haldipada railway stations and in view of related maintenance work, 10 trains have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains are Balasore-Bhadrak Special, Bhadrak-Balasore Special, Kharagpur-Jajpur-Keonjhar Road Express, Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express, Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express, Khurda Road-Kharagpur express, Kharagpur-Balasore Special, Balasore-Kharagpur Special, Howrah-Bhadrak Express and Bhadrak-Howrah Express.

Similarly, four trains, Puri-Jaleswar Special, Jaleswar-Puri Special, Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special and Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special were short-terminated. These trains will run up to or from Bhadrak station. The service between Bhadrak and Jaleswar/Balasore will remain cancelled, the ECoR said. PTI BBM RG