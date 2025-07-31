10 trapped in Lucknow restaurant's lift, rescued after 3 hours

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Ten people, including nine restaurant workers and one customer, were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift for three hours in Indiranagar here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday when a restaurant's elevator abruptly halted and failed to open after reaching the basement from the second floor.

After making initial attempts to open the elevator door, the staff called the emergency services.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said that a fire tender, equipped with rescue tools, was sent to the spot. The fire team managed to open the door around 3 am on Wednesday, he added.

No police action has been taken, Mittal said.