10 tribal children missing in Jharkhand’s Koderma

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) Ten tribal children have together gone missing from a hamlet in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, police said on Friday.

They all belong to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

All the children are residents of Gadiyai Birhor Tola (hamlet) at Khariyodih panchayat within Jainagar police station limits, they said.

"All 10 missing children had gone to attend a shraddh at Parsabad, a place located arounf 14–15 km away from the hamlet on January 31 and have not returned home since then," Uma Nath Singh, officer-in-charge of Jainagar police station, told PTI.

He said this information was received on Friday, and thereafter police started searching for the children.

He added that around 60 to 70 people from there had gone to Parsabad that day. Three to four police teams are currently searching for the children in different locations. PTI RPS RPS MNB